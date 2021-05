Football

Football newsL 'He will be with us' - Zinedine Zidane says Marcelo will be availabe for Chelsea

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that Brazilian defender Marcelo will be available for the game against Chelsea on Wednesday in the Champions League. There had been concerns that Marcelo would not be available because he had been called into public serice for the local elections in Madrid.

