Some of the biggest figures in world football have paid tribute to Ray Clemence following the tragic news that he has passed away at the age of 72 after a long battle with illness.

Clemence, who played 61 times for England, began his professional career with Scunthorpe United before joining Liverpool, and he made over 450 appearances in 14 years at Anfield.

"We are deeply saddened to report the passing of legendary former goalkeeper Ray Clemence. We extend our deepest sympathies to Ray's family and many friends throughout the game at this sad time," Tottenham said in their statement.

After his retirement as a player, Clemence held coaching positions with England and Spurs.

The world of football has come together to pay tribute to a legend of the English game...

THE TRIBUTES

