Football reaction: 'Really important' - Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's Europa League win over Benfica

Mikel Arteta looked back on Friday to his side's 3-2 win over Benfica in the Europa League, which saw Arsenal advance to the round of 16 and kept open a possible route to next season's Champions League. The 'Gunners' have picked up only four points from the last 15 available in the Premier League and currently languish in 11th place in the standings, 11 points off the Champions League places.

