Football

Football reaction: 'Three massive games' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on huge week for Manchester United

Manchester United face a 'massive' week of crucial games in the Premier League, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils face three games, all away from home, in the next 10 days with the league campaign beginning to enter its concluding stages. Solskjaer takes his side to Chelsea on Sunday, Crystal Palace on Wednesday before facing table-topping Manchester City on 7 March.

