Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Tottenham’s protracted move for Giovani Lo Celso has taken another turn with Real Betis reported to be willing to agree on a £70million fee, the Daily Mirror says. The Champions League finalists had put forward a £62m bid which was turned down.

Manchester City are looking to bolster their strike force as they bid to retain their Premier League title with the signing of Joao Felix, the Sun reports. The paper adds the club has triggered the release clause for the Benfica and Portugal star of £106million.

West Ham are looking to retain attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini, with the Daily Mirror reporting the Hammers have offered the Argentine a new deal to ward off interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Ben Godfrey, who played 36 games for Norwich last season, is wanted by both Manchester United and Tottenham with Mauricio Pochettino keen on strengthening his midfield with the 21-year-old, reports the Daily Mail.

Manchester United will have to pay £31million if they want to bring in goalkeeper Mike Maignan from Lille, according to the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe: The 20-year-old wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain and has handed in a transfer request, reports El Chiringuito.

Sebastien Haller: Manchester United are keen on bringing in the Frankfurt striker if Romelu Lukaku leaves the club, according to the Daily Mail.

Matthijs de Ligt: Liverpool are the latest club to express an interest in the Ajax teenager with Manchester United and Barcelona also keen, writes Bild.