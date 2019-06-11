Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester United are ratcheting up their efforts to buy Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to reports. The Sun says the Red Devils are ready to up the ante with an offer of £50million for the England Under-21 international. However, Selhurst Park moneymen may hold out for nearer to £60million, according to the paper. Their Old Trafford counterparts are reported to feel such a fee is excessive, given his age and experience. They are said to have had a £40million bid rejected already.

Tottenham are keeping a close eye on Marseille right-back Hiroki Sakai, according to Sky Sports. The 29-year-old is older than Mauricio Pochettino’s main targets, although the Japan international fits the bill, the broadcaster says. The club are said to be willing to listen to offers for right-backs Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier.

Chelsea have cooled their interest in signing Mateo Kovacic as they appeal FIFA’s two-window transfer ban, the Evening Standard reports. As the midfielder arrived on loan from Real Madrid before the ban was issued he would not be considered a new addition, the paper says. However the potential departure of manager Maurizio Sarri for Juventus could see a permanent move for Kovacic dropped.

Liverpool have ruled out signing Werder Bremen captain Max Kruse, according to the Echo. The German striker, who is out of contract, was reportedly seen as a potential back-up to Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. Jurgen Klopp is said to prefer giving youngster Rhian Brewster more development opportunities than bringing in an older player.

Rodri: The Manchester City and Bayern Munich target midfielder, 22, has decided to leave Atletico Madrid, AS reports.

Liam Delap: Manchester City are close to signing the Derby County striker, 16, according to the Derby Telegraph.