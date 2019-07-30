Getty Images
Arsenal close in on club-record deal for Lille winger Pepe
Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of completing a deal for Lille attacker Nicolas Pepe.
The 24-year-old travelled to London on Tuesday for a medical and is expected to be unveiled later this week.
Pepe, who can play wide-right or as a forward, scored 22 goals and registered 11 assists for Lille in Ligue 1 last season.
And the Ivory Coast attacker is reportedly set to agree a four-year deal with the north London club.
The rumoured £72m fee would make Pepe Arsenal's biggest ever signing, surpassing the £56m paid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 18 months ago.
The deal is the latest in an eventful transfer window for the Gunners, who spent £27m on defender William Saliba before loaning him back to St Etienne, and splashed out £15m on a loan deal for Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos.
Arsenal are also in discussions with centre-backs Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi over the pair's future at the club, with both deemed surplus to requirements if the money is right.