[Transfer window LIVE – Nicolas Pepe in London for medical]

The 24-year-old travelled to London on Tuesday for a medical and is expected to be unveiled later this week.

Pepe, who can play wide-right or as a forward, scored 22 goals and registered 11 assists for Lille in Ligue 1 last season.

And the Ivory Coast attacker is reportedly set to agree a four-year deal with the north London club.

The rumoured £72m fee would make Pepe Arsenal's biggest ever signing, surpassing the £56m paid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 18 months ago.

The deal is the latest in an eventful transfer window for the Gunners, who spent £27m on defender William Saliba before loaning him back to St Etienne, and splashed out £15m on a loan deal for Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos.

Arsenal are also in discussions with centre-backs Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi over the pair's future at the club, with both deemed surplus to requirements if the money is right.