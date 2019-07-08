Belgian Tielemans, 22, agreed a four-year deal and becomes the third player to join manager Brendan Rodgers' squad in the transfer window following the arrivals of James Justin and Ayoze Perez.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but reports suggest Leicester paid a club-record £40m for Tielemans, eclipsing the £30m paid to Newcastle for Perez last week.

"It is such a great feeling to sign for this football club," Tielemans told the club website.

"I believe that we have the talent in our squad to achieve something special and for any player, that’s an exciting thing to be a part of. I really can't wait to get started again with this club and do everything I can to help my team mates."

Belgium international Tielemans spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester, making 13 appearances and recording three goals and four assists.

"It's an incredibly exciting time for this football club and to be able to bring players of Youri's quality here is an indication of the hunger for success we have here," Rodgers said.

"Youri fit brilliantly into the squad last season, he's already shown that he's capable of making an impact in the Premier League and he adds another option to an incredibly talented group of players here at Leicester City."