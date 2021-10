Football

Football video - Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe share a joke in Portugal training ahead of Qatar and Luxembourg games

Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves said Cristiano Ronaldo will be 'at his best' ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. If Portugal qualifies and Ronaldo is selected to play in the World Cup, that will be the fifth World Cup for the Manchester United forward and his 12th major international tournament.

00:01:11, 41 minutes ago