Football video - 'Cristiano Ronaldo chooses who he plays for' - Pep Guardiola on Ronaldo transfer

Pep Guardiola has refused to be drawn on whether Manchester City will make a last-minute swoop on Cristiano Ronaldo, now that the forward has decided he no longer wants to play for Juventus. Ronaldo was left out of Juventus's squad for their Serie A match with Empoli on Saturday and coach Massimiliano Allegri says the forward has since said he's done.

