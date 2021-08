Football

Football video - David Moyes praises Michail Antonio after his record-breaking brace against Leicester

David Moyes has heaped praise on Michail Antonio after his brace in West Ham's 4-1 victory over Leicester City made him the club's leading Premier League goalscorer. West Ham were leading 2-1 deep in the second half when Antonio scored his first to break Paolo di Canio's club record of 47 goals. His second four minutes later was the icing on the cake.

00:01:25, 19 minutes ago