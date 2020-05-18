Roland-Garros (2005 & 2006)
La Liga took another step towards a restart on Monday, with the green light given to group training after a period of training individually.
Eden Hazard admitted he is ''very happy'' to be back training in larger groups with his Real Madrid teammates on Monday.
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has warned that players will need "four to five weeks" of training before Premier League football can return.
Brugge boss Philippe Clement has taken the unusual step of saying star striker Emmanuel Dennis should move on.
There are reportedly two key reasons why Manchester United and PSG will not be able to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio this summer.
RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann talks about having to 'moderate his language' with no fans in the stadium.
Erling Haaland pays tribute to the Borussia Dortmund fans, even though they were not allowed to be present for the match against Schalke.
In today's Euro Papers, Lionel Messi has commented on his top transfer choice to solve Barcelona's transfer woes.
The latest Game of Opinions podcast attempts to tackle a huge topic: who is the greatest player in Premier League history?