Football video: 'Everyone would close social media if they saw abuse' - Arsenal's Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka received racist abuse from several accounts, including some which identified as Arsenal supporters and season-ticket holders. He believes such abuse is damaging the sport and called for his wife and young child to be spared from any abuse. "If I showed the others what they write, I think I have to close my social media, everyone has to close social media," said Xhaka.

