Football video - 'Fantastic news' - Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo pleased Kane is staying at the club

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo revealed his delight as Harry Kane commited his immediate future to the club. "Great news. Fantastic news," he said. "I think since Harry joined us he has been working so this is what we value. His attitude in training has been excellent." Kane said he is "100 per cent focused" on Tottenham, having accepted he will not be joining Manchester City this summer.

00:00:39, an hour ago