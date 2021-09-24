Football

Football video - 'I am a huge admirer of Pep Guardiola ' - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of clash with Man City

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted he has "a huge respect" for his counterpart Pep Guardiola ahead of Manchester City's visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The German has beaten Guardiola in their last three matches, including a victory in last season's Champions League Final. The Blues lead the Premier League standings with 13 points, three above Manchester City.

00:01:16, 2 hours ago