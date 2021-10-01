Football

Football video - 'I don't look good in swim shorts' - Why Jurgen Klopp will not be the next James Bond

James Bond actor Daniel Craig is well known for his support of Liverpool and its manager Jurgen Klopp. He said in a recent interview to publicise the latest Bond film 'No Time to Die' that Klopp would make a great James Bond. But the Liverpool boss was ready with his response on Friday. James Bond "has to save the world and I have to help Liverpool", added Klopp.

00:00:38, 29 minutes ago