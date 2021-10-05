Football

Football video - 'I expect the best Euro ever' - UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on Euro 2024 in Germany

Euro 2024 in Germany 'will be the best ever' claimed UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, who on Tuesday attended the ceremony for the unveiling of the logo for the tournament with a light show in the stadium that will hold the final. Some guests and media were invited to Berlin’s Olympiastadion for the UEFA launch, though no fans were present on a damp evening in the German capital.

