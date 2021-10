Football

Football video - 'I have eyes and ears' - Ronald Koeman says he is aware his future in doubt at Barcelona

Ronald Koeman said on Friday that Barcelona’s leadership has not spoken to him about his future, but that he has "eyes and ears” to catch the rumors swirling about his possible firing. Spanish media has been rife with reports that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is close to making a coaching change after Wednesday’s 3-0 loss at Benfica.

00:01:57, an hour ago