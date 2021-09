Football

Football video - Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss expresses admiration for 'incredible' Brentford

Jurgen Klopp spoke of his appreciation for Brentford and their manager Thomas Frank on Friday as Liverpool prepare for Saturday's Premier League match in London. Brentford have picked up several admirers since their return to the top flight of English football, Klopp among them, and the Liverpool manager is impressed with how they've started the season.

00:01:23, 10 minutes ago