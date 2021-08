Football

Football video - Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers 'proud' despite 4-1 Premier League defeat at West Ham

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers insisted he was "proud" of his players despite their 4-1 defeat to West Ham United on Monday. Leicester had striker Ayoze Perez sent-off in the first half for a challenge on Pablo Fornals - which Rodgers admitted "doesn't look too good on the replays".

00:01:51, 20 minutes ago