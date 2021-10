Football

Football video - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer laughs off rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo making demands

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo is tactically advising him how to get the best of him during training sessions. "Wow, what can you answer to that," he said. "What we speak about, that's between us. We've not had that discussion to put it that way."

00:01:23, an hour ago