Advertisement
Ad
Football

Footballing world reacts to 'world-class' Gerard Pique's shock retirement ahead of final Barcelona game

Reactions after Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, a three-time Champions League winner with the Spanish club, announced his retirement at the age of 35. Pique said in a video posted on his Twitter account on Thursday that "this Saturday will be my last game at Camp Nou". Pique has played 615 games for Barcelona, scoring 52 goals. In addition to the treble of European Cups.

00:02:39, an hour ago

Related

'England can win the World Cup with Maguire and Shaw' - Ten Hag
Football

'England can win the World Cup with Maguire and Shaw' - Ten Hag

00:01:08

Footballing world reacts to 'world-class' Pique's shock retirement
Football

Footballing world reacts to 'world-class' Pique's shock retirement

00:02:39

Pique 'deserves' emotional farewell game before retirement - Xavi
Football

Pique 'deserves' emotional farewell game before retirement - Xavi

00:01:41

Haaland 'much better' and could return against Fulham - Guardiola
Football

Haaland 'much better' and could return against Fulham - Guardiola

00:01:06

Watch as Pique trains with team-mates ahead of final game for Barcelona
Football

Watch as Pique trains with team-mates ahead of final game for Barcelona

00:02:04

'Pique is Barca' - Lewandowski leads Barcelona tributes to retiring club legend Pique
Football

'Pique is Barca' - Lewandowski leads Barcelona tributes to retiring club legend Pique

00:01:52

No bad blood between Arsenal & 'very dangerous' Aubameyang - Arteta
Football

No bad blood between Arsenal & 'very dangerous' Aubameyang - Arteta

00:00:47

‘It’s like a Champions League game in the Premier League’ – Klopp on Tottenham challenge
Football

‘It’s like a Champions League game in the Premier League’ – Klopp on Tottenham challenge

00:01:39

‘Me and Pique spoke about retirement three months ago’ Laporta reveals
Football

‘Me and Pique spoke about retirement three months ago’ Laporta reveals

00:02:11

'I expected a really tough Arteta match' - Arsenal manager on Zurich win
Football

'I expected a really tough Arteta match' - Arsenal manager on Zurich win

00:01:08

More Football

'England can win the World Cup with Maguire and Shaw' - Ten Hag
Football

'England can win the World Cup with Maguire and Shaw' - Ten Hag

00:01:08

Footballing world reacts to 'world-class' Pique's shock retirement
Football

Footballing world reacts to 'world-class' Pique's shock retirement

00:02:39

Pique 'deserves' emotional farewell game before retirement - Xavi
Football

Pique 'deserves' emotional farewell game before retirement - Xavi

00:01:41

Haaland 'much better' and could return against Fulham - Guardiola
Football

Haaland 'much better' and could return against Fulham - Guardiola

00:01:06

Watch as Pique trains with team-mates ahead of final game for Barcelona
Football

Watch as Pique trains with team-mates ahead of final game for Barcelona

00:02:04

'Pique is Barca' - Lewandowski leads Barcelona tributes to retiring club legend Pique
Football

'Pique is Barca' - Lewandowski leads Barcelona tributes to retiring club legend Pique

00:01:52

No bad blood between Arsenal & 'very dangerous' Aubameyang - Arteta
Football

No bad blood between Arsenal & 'very dangerous' Aubameyang - Arteta

00:00:47

‘It’s like a Champions League game in the Premier League’ – Klopp on Tottenham challenge
Football

‘It’s like a Champions League game in the Premier League’ – Klopp on Tottenham challenge

00:01:39

‘Me and Pique spoke about retirement three months ago’ Laporta reveals
Football

‘Me and Pique spoke about retirement three months ago’ Laporta reveals

00:02:11

'I expected a really tough Arteta match' - Arsenal manager on Zurich win
Football

'I expected a really tough Arteta match' - Arsenal manager on Zurich win

00:01:08