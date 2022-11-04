Football

Footballing world reacts to 'world-class' Gerard Pique's shock retirement ahead of final Barcelona game

Reactions after Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, a three-time Champions League winner with the Spanish club, announced his retirement at the age of 35. Pique said in a video posted on his Twitter account on Thursday that "this Saturday will be my last game at Camp Nou". Pique has played 615 games for Barcelona, scoring 52 goals. In addition to the treble of European Cups.

00:02:39, an hour ago