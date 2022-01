Football

'For Christian the door is always open' - Antonio Conte says Christian Eriksen welcome to train with Tottenham

Antonio Conte indicated on Friday that he would gladly support Christian Eriksen's intention to return to top level football. Eriksen, who played under Conte at Inter Milan after joining the club from Tottenham, suffered a cardiac arrest while playing in Denmark's opening game of Euro 2020 against Finland, and received life-saving treatment on the pitch.

00:00:56, 2 minutes ago