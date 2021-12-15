Football

'For me it's just sadness' - Mikel Arteta on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang losing Arsenal captaincy

Mikel Arteta: "I feel really sad. I wouldn't like to be in this position not with him, not with any player to make these kind of decisions because at the end to be a good coach is when you're trying to help a player to become a better person, to be happy, to be fulfilled as a player and to enjoy on that pitch and at the moment with that decision Aubameyang is not going to be able to do that."

00:01:15, 23 minutes ago