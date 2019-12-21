Forest Green score eco-friendly goal after new stadium plans approved

The outline bid for the stadium designed by Zaha Hadid Architects was accepted by the Stroud District Council in Gloucestershire.

The new stadium will also include a landscaped car park and two grass training pitches.

Earlier in June, the club's initial bid for the stadium was rejected after the council cited concerns over noise, traffic and the impact on the local community.

The stadium plans are part of a 100 million pounds ($129.97 million) Eco Park project in Gloucestershire led by Forest Green chairman Dale Vince, who owns the eco-friendly energy company Ecotricity.

"The really standout thing about this stadium is that it's going to be almost entirely made out of wood — the first time that will have been done anywhere in the world," Vince said.

The club uses renewable energy and serves vegan food to players, staff and fans.

