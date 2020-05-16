Football

Former Arsenal and England defender Sansom in hospital

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
38 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Former Arsenal and England defender Kenny Sansom, who played against Diego Maradona's Argentina in the 1986 'Hand of God' World Cup quarter-final, is being treated in hospital for an unspecified illness.

"Kenny is currently ill in hospital. He is being well cared for and does not have COVID-19," a message on his Twitter account said.

Arsenal said in a separate tweet that their thoughts and prayers were with the 61-year-old "at this difficult time".

Football

Premier League Standings

2 HOURS AGO

Sansom, who made 86 appearances for England between 1979 and 1988 and also played 394 games for Arsenal, talked about his subsequent problems with gambling and alcoholism in a 2008 autobiography 'To Cap It All'.

Five years ago he revealed he had been close to suicide after becoming homeless.

Sansom, who also played in the 1982 World Cup and is England's second most capped full back after Ashley Cole, was in England's line-up in Mexico City when Maradona used his hand to score a goal that the referee allowed.

Four minutes later, the Argentine added a second with a stroke of brilliance regarded as the greatest solo goal of all time. Argentina went on to win 2-1. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

Premier League Results

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Who is the greatest ever Premier League player? Vote now in the final

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Premier League Standings

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Premier League Results

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Who is the greatest ever Premier League player? Vote now in the final

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Ex-England and Arsenal defender Sansom in hospital

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ronaldo, Henry, Bergkamp, Cantona? Who is the greatest Prem player ever?

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

00:01:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

See Barcelona's coronavirus protocol in action when Ter Stegen arrives for training

00:00:46
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

YESTERDAY AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

14/05/2020 AT 12:00
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Euro Qualifying

Sluggish England punished in Prague as Czech Republic seal comeback win

11/10/2019 AT 20:35
Tour de France

Bernal makes history with Tour triumph as Ewan wins on Champs-Elysees

28/07/2019 AT 19:20
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

13/05/2020 AT 12:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Halep meets her 'idol' Henin to talk Slams, Serena and much more

12/05/2020 AT 13:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
UEFA Nations League

Regeneration: How Holland got their groove back

04/06/2019 AT 09:18
UEFA Nations League

Verratti starts for Italy as Portugal call on Ruben Neves

17/11/2018 AT 18:55
MLS

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores utterly ridiculous 500th career goal - VIDEO

16/09/2018 AT 06:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articlePremier League Standings