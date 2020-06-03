Football

Former Arsenal striker Henry calls for urgent change after Floyd death

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
34 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

June 3 (Reuters) - Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry has added his voice to protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in the United States, calling for urgent action to be taken to stop racism.

Video footage showed a white police officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, 46, for nearly nine minutes before he died on May 25, triggering outrage and protests across the United States.

"We do urgently need change, we demand change and most importantly, we deserve change. Make it happen, now. Enough is enough," Henry, who manages Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact, wrote on Twitter.

MLS

I fear American police, says Nedum Onuoha

2 HOURS AGO

"Why is this still happening in 2020? Why do the same racists applaud any ethnic minority who plays for the team they support but abuse the same minorities on the street?"

Henry joins other sports figures in speaking out against racism and police violence in the wake of Floyd's death, including basketball great Michael Jordan and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton among others.

"Why are all the methods we are using to eradicate this from our society not working? It's gone on for too long and we have come too far for this to be tolerated in modern society," the Frenchman added. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Champions League

Champions League could be decided by 'Final Eight' tournament in Lisbon

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Premier League returns: First game back leaked - LIVE

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Fans won't return to Spanish stadiums for now - junior sports minister

33 MINUTES AGO
MLS

Thierry Henry calls for urgent change after George Floyd's death

34 MINUTES AGO
MLS

I fear American police, says Nedum Onuoha

2 HOURS AGO
Champions League

Champions League could be decided by 'Final Eight' tournament in Lisbon

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

'How is breaking social distancing worse than racism?'

00:02:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

The sad advice Paul Parker received as a youngster

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Barcelona reach agreement with Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt

00:00:49
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

01/06/2020 AT 10:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

01/06/2020 AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Sterling leads the line for City, Hazard up top for Chelsea

08/12/2018 AT 17:01
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Formula E

Junior electric single-seater revealed

15/03/2017 AT 14:43
Serie A

Juventus must not put too much pressure on Pogba, club legend warns

07/09/2015 AT 08:06
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleI fear American police, says Nedum Onuoha
Next articleFans won't return to Spanish stadiums for now - junior sports minister