Football

Former Barca assistant Unzue diagnosed with neurological disorder

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

BARCELONA, June 18 (Reuters) - Former Barcelona assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzue has announced he has the rare neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS.

Speaking at a news conference at Barca's Camp Nou stadium on Thursday, Unzue, 53, revealed he had been diagnosed with the ultra-rare neurodegenerative disorder, which causes the death of neurons controlling voluntary muscles, in February.

There is currently no cure for ALS and Unzue said he wished to raise more awareness of the disease.

Football

One more positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

AN HOUR AGO

"I insist I am coping well, I feel privileged to be able to have lived the life I have and now I feel privileged about what I will be able to do about ALS, which is a disease that anyone can get," he said.

The conference was presented by Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu and attended by Spain coach Luis Enrique, Unzue's boss for three years at Barca and with whom he won nine trophies between 2014 and 2017, including the 2015 Champions League.

A former goalkeeper for Barca and Sevilla and the brother of Movistar cycling team owner Eusebio, Unzue was head coach for Celta for one season and spent three months in charge of second-division Girona before being sacked last October. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

Clubs given temporary respite from UEFA's breakeven rule

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Nolito returns to Celta outside transfer window

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Sky enjoy ratings boost with Premier League return

13 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Premier League coronavirus testing: One positive test in latest round

44 MINUTES AGO
Football

Solskjaer praises Rashford for school dinners campaign

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Marcus Rashford praised for 'life-changing' efforts by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Champions League holds key to Kai Havertz future as Chelsea move closer to deal - Euro Papers

00:01:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘White people need to apologise’ over treatment of black people says Pep Guardiola

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Eliteserien

Stunning volleys and shocking misses: The good and bad from the Eliteserien

00:01:07
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

16/06/2020 AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Football

Parker: Matic is another giant signing for United, but their key player is under 6ft

01/08/2017 AT 13:25
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
View more

What's On

Previous articleOne more positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests
Next articleSolskjaer praises Rashford for school dinners campaign