Ronaldinho has revealed he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The former Barcelona, AC Milan and Brazil playmaker is currently in Belo Horizonte and says he was planning to attend a public event. However, after getting the test results he will now quarantine.

"I took the tests and I tested positive,” he said on Instagram.

“So we will have to leave the event for later. We will be together soon.”

Former Brazil international Ronaldinho spent five months under house arrest in Paraguay earlier this year after being caught in possession of a false passport. He returned to Brazil in August.

