Former Brighton captain Bruno added to backroom staff

Former Brighton defender Bruno has returned to the club as senior player development coach ahead of the new season.

The 38-year-old retired from playing at the end of the last campaign but will rejoin the Seagulls as part of the backroom staff under new head coach Graham Potter.

Spaniard Bruno joined Brighton from Valencia in 2012 and went on to make more than 230 appearances for the club, helping them win promotion to the Premier League.

Bruno’s new role will see him work in the first-team set-up, with an emphasis on helping new players adapt to life at the south-coast club while also mentoring the under-23 squad and providing support to players out on loan.

Potter, who was appointed following the departure of Chris Hughton at the end of last season, feels the former defender can only have a positive impact as he embarks on his new career.

“I am aware of Bruno’s influence at the club over the years, both on and off the field, and we’re delighted he’s agreed to stay on in this new role,” Potter told the club’s official website.

“His familiarity with the club, the city and our fans, as well as his relationship with the existing players in our squad, will be extremely beneficial to me and the rest of the coaching staff.”

Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth added: “We have a real commitment to helping players transition from playing to coaching as it’s something that is often overlooked.

“Bruno is held is such high esteem by the first-team squad and is a fantastic role model for the younger players at the club.”

Brighton have already added to their squad with the signing of winger Leandro Trossard from Belgian champions Genk and centre-back Matt Clarke from Portsmouth.