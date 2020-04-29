Former England defender Cherry dies aged 72

April 29 (Reuters) - Former England defender Trevor Cherry has died aged 72, his former club Leeds United said on Wednesday.

Cherry made 486 appearances for Leeds, winning the English league title in 1974, and played alongside Norman Hunter, who died this month aged 76 from the coronavirus.

"Leeds United are shocked and deeply saddened by the news that club legend Trevor Cherry has passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 72," the Championship club said in a statement on their website.

Cherry, who represented England 27 times, also played for Huddersfield Town and Bradford City, becoming player-manager of the latter club.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)

