Former England striker Jermain Defoe has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 39-year-old, who was most recently playing at Sunderland, has called time on a career that spanned 22 years.

Defoe began his career at West Ham after leaving the academy at Charlton Athletic at 16, before spells at Tottenham, Portsmouth, Toronto FC, Sunderland, Bournemouth and Rangers.

In a statement on Twitter, the player wrote: "I have had an incredible journey, and have met some amazing people in the game.

"Football will always remain in my blood, and it gives me great pride and satisfaction to look back on the blessed career that I've had.

"I now look forward to spending some quality time with my friends and family before moving forward on this next chapter in my career."

He was also capped 57 times for England, scoring 20 times for the Three Lions and playing at the 2010 World Cup.

Defoe was part of Tottenham's 2008 League Cup-winning side and lifted the Scottish Premiership with Rangers in 2021.

He also received an OBE in 2018 for his ongoing charity work.

