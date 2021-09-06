Former France international Jean-Pierre Adams has died at the age of 73 nearly 40 years after falling into a coma.

Adams, who won 22 caps for Les Bleus between 1972 and 1976, had been in a coma for the last 39-and-a-half years of his life.

He was administered a near-fatal dose of anaesthetic before a routine knee operation, suffering brain damage from which he would not recover.

Transfers Unlikely deadline day drama means one year of MNM – The Warm Up 31/08/2021 AT 07:33

Born in Dakar, then part of French West Africa, Adams played for Nimes, Nice and Paris Saint-Germain.

He had been cared for by his wife, Bernadette, who had a house custom-built to better look after her husband.

As reported in The Blizzard, and published in the Guardian, she said in 2007: "Jean-Pierre feels, smells, hears, jumps when a dog barks. But he cannot see."

"I have the feeling that time stopped on 17 March 1982," Bernadette further explained in a discussion with Midi Libre in 2012.

"There are no changes, either good or bad. While he does not need respiratory assistance, he remains in a vegetative state.

"Last year, we met a neurologist specialising in brain injury from Carémeau [the hospital in Nîmes] through an acquaintance.

"He ran his tests and examinations at the hospital, which confirmed very significant damage. There was a lot of damage in the brain. But he does not age, but for a few white hairs."

Ligue 1 Pochettino - Messi still 'far away' from best form after PSG debut 30/08/2021 AT 08:32