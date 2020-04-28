Former Liverpool striker Michael Robinson has died at the age of 61, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Ireland international Robinson, who won the league, League Cup and European Cup with Liverpool in the 1983-84 season, also played for Brighton & Hove Albion and Queens Park Rangers before finishing his career with Spain's Osasuna.

Liverpool captain Graeme Souness (l) celebrates with team mates from left to right, Michael Robinson,John Wark (obscured by trophy) Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen, Steve Nicol and Bruce Grobbelaar pictured with the Canon League Division One trophy for the 19 Image credit: Getty Images

Robinson stayed in Spain after his playing career and became a respected television commentator, pundit and presenter.

"Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former player Michael Robinson, aged 61," the club said in a statement.

"With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael's death. It leaves us with a great emptiness but also countless memories full of the same love you have shown him," his family wrote on his Twitter account.

After spells with Preston North End, City and Brighton, Robinson joined Liverpool - the team he supported as a boy - in August 1983 as a back-up to Ian Rush.

"You'll never walk alone Michael... Rest in peace," former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso tweeted.

Robinson was capped 24 times by Ireland and scored four goals for them.

His former international team mate Mark Lawrenson, who also played with Robinson at several clubs, said: "Gutted to hear of the passing of Michael Robinson (AKA The Cat). We played cricket together in our teens.

"He followed me to PNE, Brighton, Republic of Ireland and finally Liverpool. He even bought my house off me in Hove. It's a sad day in sad times. RIP MATE."

Former England striker and BBC presenter Gary Lineker wrote of Robinson on Twitter: "Not only a fine footballer, but was also a great success post football in Spain, having his own television show there for many years...and that is quite an achievement. RIP Michael."

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos wrote: "I was lucky to meet Michael Robinson. My love to your family and friends. RIP You'll Never Walk Alone."

