Ex-Manchester City and Barcelona star Yaya Toure training with Leyton Orient

Yaya Toure

Image credit: Eurosport

Eurosport
an hour ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

Yaya Toure is training with League Two club Leyton Orient in an effort to retain his match sharpness.

Toure, 37, is currently without a club having left Qingdao Huanghai in late 2019, but there is no expectation that the three-time Premier League winner will join Ross Embleton’s side.

The former Manchester City midfielder lives in London, so is training with the club out of convenience and expects to seal a move abroad once the current travel restrictions are lifted.

Since leaving Manchester City at the end of the 2018 season, Toure had a stint at Olympiacos before helping Qingdao Huanghai gain promotion to the Chinese Super League.

Toure also played for Barcelona, Monaco, Metalurh Donetsk and Beveren, winning 18 honours in a career set to enter its 20th season.

