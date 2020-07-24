Ex-Manchester City and Barcelona star Yaya Toure training with Leyton Orient

Yaya Toure is training with League Two club Leyton Orient in an effort to retain his match sharpness.

Toure, 37, is currently without a club having left Qingdao Huanghai in late 2019, but there is no expectation that the three-time Premier League winner will join Ross Embleton’s side.

Football Solskjaer seeks to continue Manchester United growth with third place in sight AN HOUR AGO

The former Manchester City midfielder lives in London, so is training with the club out of convenience and expects to seal a move abroad once the current travel restrictions are lifted.

Since leaving Manchester City at the end of the 2018 season, Toure had a stint at Olympiacos before helping Qingdao Huanghai gain promotion to the Chinese Super League.

Toure also played for Barcelona, Monaco, Metalurh Donetsk and Beveren, winning 18 honours in a career set to enter its 20th season.

Play Icon WATCH Manchester United target 'surprise star' to complete midfield - Euro Papers 00:01:33

Football Championship relegation still uncertain despite last-day drama AN HOUR AGO