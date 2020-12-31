Tommy Docherty, the former Manchester United and Scotland manager, has died at the age of 92.

Docherty managed 12 clubs - including Chelsea and Aston Villa and a stint in Australia - after a playing career that included 25 caps for Scotland between 1951-59 and more than 300 games at Preston North End.

Docherty was at Old Trafford from 1972-77, replacing Frank O'Farrell, with the 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Bob Paisley's Liverpool a highlight.

Manchester United said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Docherty, who led us to FA Cup victory in 1977 with a thrilling, attacking team in the best traditions of Manchester United."

"Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home," his family said in a statement.

"He was a much-loved husband, father and papa and will be terribly missed.

"We ask that our privacy be respected at this time."

Tributes

Tommy Docherty Image credit: Getty Images

Additional reporting from Reuters

