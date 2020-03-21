Paolo Maldini, 51, a one-club player and current technical director at the club, is regarded as one of the best defenders Italy has ever produced and made a joint-record 647 Serie A appearances. Daniel, 18, made his AC Milan debut this season.

"Paolo Maldini learned that he had contact with a person who tested positive and was suffering from symptoms of the virus. He was tested yesterday and found positive for the coronavirus," the club said in a statement. "The same goes for his son Daniel.

"Paolo and Daniel are in good condition and, having already spent more than two weeks at home without outside contact, as required by medical and health protocols, will extend the quarantine for the time necessary for a complete clinical recovery."