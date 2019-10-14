Former PSG boss Kombouare takes charge at Toulouse

The 55-year-old, who coached PSG from 2009-11, replaces Alain Casanova after he and Toulouse ended his contract by mutual agreement last week.

Toulouse are 18th in the Ligue 1 standings with nine points from nine games.

Kombouare, who also coached RC Lens, Strasbourg and Dijon in France, will be in charge for the first time when Toulouse host Lille on Saturday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot Editing by Christian Radnedge)