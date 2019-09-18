Former Rangers captain Fernando Ricksen dies, aged 43

Ricksen was diagnosed with the disease after finishing his career in 2013 and died just outside Glasgow where he made his home for six years from 2000.

A fiercely combative player, RIcksen was a perfect fit for the Ibrox club and won two league titles there under countryman Dick Advocaat.

Spending most of his career at right back, a move into midfield in the 2005/6 campaign proved inspired and he went on to win the Players's Player of the Year award as the Gers won the double in what would prove to be the final season at Ibrox.

His open battle with his terminal illness only added to the great affection he was held in and last month fans of his two Dutch clubs AZ Alkmaar and Fortuna Sittard unveiled huge banners paying tribute to him.