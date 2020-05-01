Football

Former Spurs defender Trippier charged over betting breach

ByReuters
43 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier faces a Football Association misconduct charge after a breach of gambling rules, English soccer's governing body said on Friday.

An FA statement said Trippier had been charged in relation to breaches of Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b).

It did not clarify what the breach entailed but that it had occurred in July 2019, around the time that Trippier joined Atletico Madrid for a reported 20 million pounds ($25 million).

Tripper, who played for Tottenham in last season's Champions League final in Madrid, has until May 18 to provide a response.

Rule E8(1)(b) states that a participant must not provide to any person, any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time. ($1 = 0.7978 pounds) (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

Football
