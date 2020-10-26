Vorm, 37, began his career at Dutch club Utrecht in 2005 before moving to Swansea in 2011, where he won the League Cup.

The former Netherlands international spent six seasons with Spurs, mainly as a backup to Hugo Lloris, before leaving the north London club when his contract expired last season.

"I decided to retire from playing professional football," Vorm said on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CGz3fznAjs_. "I am thankful to play for all these clubs and honoured that I was able to represent my country on international tournaments." (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

