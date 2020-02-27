Former U.S. Olympic marketing chief named NWSL Commissioner

Olympic marketing chief Lisa Baird has been named commissioner of the nine-team U.S.-based league.

Baird, who received unanimous support from a committee that included representatives from each NWSL club, will begin her new role on March 10, filling a position that has been vacant since Jeff Plush stepped down in 2017.

"As a long-time fan of the game and the players, I am excited to be joining the league at this time," Baird said in a news release. "The NWSL has tremendous positive momentum and a clear path towards growth."

Baird most recently worked as chief marketing officer for New York Public Radio (NYPR), where she oversaw all sponsorship, membership and marketing endeavors.

Prior to NYPR, Baird spent a decade as chief marketing officer with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee where she played the leading role securing broadcast, sponsorship and licensing deals and launched the iconic Team USA brand.

Baird began her career at consumer goods giant Proctor & Gamble and later moved to IBM before joining the NFL where she was the senior vice president of marketing and licensing. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)