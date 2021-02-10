Dai Davies, Wales’ third most capped goalkeeper ever, has died at the age of 72.

The former Swansea, Everton, Wrexham and Tranmere player had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.

Football Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney complete Wrexham takeover 3 HOURS AGO

He won 52 caps for Wales and was part of the side which helped his country reach the quarter-finals of the 1976 European Championship.

Born in the Welsh mining village of Glanamman and starting his career at Swansea, he moved to Everton in 1970, making 82 appearances, before a transfer to Wrexham seven years later. He returned to Swansea in 1981, before a switch to Tranmere, where he also had a spell as player-manager before retiring.

Davies had an eclectic career after football, working as a pundit but also as a teacher, owning a book and craft shop, and part-owning a natural health centre, specialising in remedial massage, muscle work and reiki. He also became a druid.

Former Wales striker John Hartson was among those to pay tribute, calling him a “real gentleman”, a sentiment echoed by fellow Wales goalkeeper Neville Southall, who also called him an "inspirational man".

In an interview with Everton’s programme late last year, Davies spoke about his battle with cancer, and how he had rejected chemotherapy and chose instead for palliative care.

"A mass of cancer on my pancreas was diagnosed, but its awkward position meant an attempt at removal was too serious an operation to be performed locally”, he said.

"I chose not to have chemotherapy because the cancer was too far advanced. I am not scared of death, anyway.”

Davies also commented on the well-wishes he had been receiving: "I keep a low profile, so it is fabulous that people will put pen to paper - or finger to keyboard.

"I was really touched by all the kind words; hearing the memories people had from watching me play football, some said I changed their lives.”

Euro 2020 Euro 2020: Full schedule, groups, venues, odds and more 18 HOURS AGO