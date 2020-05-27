Fortuna boost survival hopes with 2-1 win over Schalke

DUESSELDORF, Germany, May 27 (Reuters) - Fortuna Duesseldorf boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga after coming from behind to beat Schalke 04 2-1 at home on Wednesday.

The result left Fortuna 16th, the relegation playoff spot, on 27 points from 28 games, one behind Mainz who stayed in the safety zone with a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin. Schalke stayed ninth on 37 points.

After a dull first half, the contest sprung to life when Weston McKennie fired Schalke into a 53rd-minute lead with a diving header from a superb Bastian Oczipka cross.

Rouwen Hennings nodded in a 63rd-minute equaliser which stood after a quick VAR check and Kenan Karaman completed Fortuna's comeback with another close-range header thanks to more sloppy defending by the visitors. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)

