LIVE

Baník Ostrava - 1.FK Pribram

Fortuna liga - 30 September 2019

Fortuna liga – Follow the Football match between Baník Ostrava and 1.FK Pribram live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Bohumil Páník or Roman Nadvornik? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Baník Ostrava and 1.FK Pribram? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Baník Ostrava vs 1.FK Pribram. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

