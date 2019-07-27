LIVE

FC Nitra - ViOn Zlaté Moravce

Fortuna Liga - 27 July 2019

Fortuna Liga – Follow the Football match between FC Nitra and ViOn Zlaté Moravce live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 27 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Michal Kuruc or Karol Prazenica? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Nitra and ViOn Zlaté Moravce? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Nitra vs ViOn Zlaté Moravce. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

