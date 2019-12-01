LIVE

MSK Zilina - Slovan Bratislava

Fortuna Liga - 1 December 2019

Fortuna Liga – Follow the Football match between MSK Zilina and Slovan Bratislava live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 1 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jaroslav Kentos or Ján Kozák? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between MSK Zilina and Slovan Bratislava? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for MSK Zilina vs Slovan Bratislava. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

