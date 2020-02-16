LIVE

MSK Zilina - ViOn Zlaté Moravce

Fortuna Liga - 16 February 2020

Fortuna Liga – Follow the Football match between MSK Zilina and ViOn Zlaté Moravce live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 16 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Pavol Stano or Karol Prazenica? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between MSK Zilina and ViOn Zlaté Moravce? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for MSK Zilina vs ViOn Zlaté Moravce. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

