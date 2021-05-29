SFC Opava - Viktoria Plzen

Follow the Fortuna liga live Football match between SFC Opava and Viktoria Plzen with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 29 May 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Radoslav Kovác or Michal Bílek? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest SFC Opava and Viktoria Plzen news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for SFC Opava and Viktoria Plzen. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

