Four detained in Bulgaria over racist chants at England game

England thrashed Bulgaria 6-0 on Monday to hand the hosts their heaviest ever home defeat but the match was marred by a section of home supporters taunting the visiting players with Nazi salutes and monkey chants.

"An operation... is underway to identify and act on people who have committed indecent acts during a football match between the national teams of Bulgaria and England," Bulgaria's Ministry of Interior said on its website.

"So far, four have been detained by the police, whose involvement in the incident is being clarified. Work is still ongoing to identify other participants in the incident. The collected materials will be reported to the prosecutor's office."

More arrests were expected on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the interior ministry said. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)